CEO

More than 15 years in business, as well as in strategic consultation.

He worked in such companies as the International Consortium “SOLEV” (one of the top consulting company in the CIS) as the leading advisor in projects of creation and development of many large productions in the CIS, in “AFK Sistema” (the largest non-primary company in Russia) engaged in the creation of a unique Binnopharm complex.

Graduate of Saint-Petersburg State Polytechnic University with Master of science in Physics and Master of science in Economy.

Founder and co-founder of a range of companies in real sector. IT project CarTaxi- since 2016.