CarTaxi

Call a taxi for your car
World's first operating car towing platform on blockchain
  Investment potential: HIGH
  Risk score: LOW
ICORATING

Download Whitepaper

EnglishРусский中文日本語Tiếng ViệtWikang FilipinoFrançais
NederlandsEspañolItalianoहिन्दीIndonesia한국어

CarTaxi is

Cities
Registered clients
Available suppliers
Minutes ETA

CarTaxi

a blockchain platform based on Ethereum, the first in its kind automated service for car towing. It brings together all tow trucks to one online network and provides for fast and safe transportation of vehicles at any time and from anywhere. You only have to download the mobile app. The project successfully launched in more than 20 cities.
For crypto-investors this is a chance to be the tokenholder of an up and running project set for explosive increase of market share.

How does it work?

  1. Download our application on your smartphone
  2. Enter info about your vehicle
  3. Choose: Card or Cash
    (Secured payment — only after destination reached)
  4. The system appoint suitable tow-truck
    (According to: car's weight, clearance, damages)
  5. In only two swipes the order is completed
    (you know the ETA and cost prior to ordering)
  6. Just tap the "Create Order" button — the closest tow truck will be on its way.

Our worldwide presence and expansion

  • 2016 – 1Q 2017
    • Assembled a team of software developers
    • Software created
    • Created and tested alpha and beta versions of the service application
    • Assembled a strong team of professionals for handling operations and development offices.
  • 2Q 2017
    • Service launched and is successfully operated in the Russian market.
    • Service utilized by 50% of all tow companies in the Russian market. Infrastructure created for leading the Russian market.
    • Partners found for launching operations in China and the US
  • 3Q 2017
    • Pre-ICO and ICO period
    • Continued work in the Russian market
    • Continued development of infrastructure for operating in China and the US
  • 4Q 2017
    • Incorporating blockchain technology into the architecture
    • Widening the scope of operations and increasing the number of participating cities
    • Product testing in new regions
  • 2018
    • Promoting on the US and Chinese markets
    • Looking for representation in India and South America
  • 2019
    • Occupying European markets
  • 2021
    • Worldwide expansion

CarTaxi realtime statistics

New clients

New suppliers

Completed orders

Gross revenue

CarTaxi Blockchain utilization

Team

Taras Semenov
СЕО

CEO

More than 15 years in business, as well as in strategic consultation.

He worked in such companies as the International Consortium “SOLEV” (one of the top consulting company in the CIS) as the leading advisor in projects of creation and development of many large productions in the CIS, in “AFK Sistema” (the largest non-primary company in Russia) engaged in the creation of a unique Binnopharm complex.

Graduate of Saint-Petersburg State Polytechnic University with Master of science in Physics and Master of science in Economy.

Founder and co-founder of a range of companies in real sector. IT project CarTaxi- since 2016.

Alexey Tayanchin
CIO

CIO

Software engineer, Team lead

Huge experienced in back-end and front-end development. Worked in companies MungunPro (a mobile application development company), Alfatel Plus (provider).

  • — 15+ years of experience as software engineer
  • — 5+ years leading / managing software engineering teams
  • — Strong understanding of front-end and back-end technologies and algorithms
  • — Expert in: Mobile development, Back-end development, High-load applications, Microservices, etc

In the CarTaxi project from 2016 at all stages of development and team management

Gala Kovaleva
CFO

CFO

MBA degree in Finance CIFF Business School located in Madrid, has great experience in financial management in real estate development and construction. Specialized in financial services, transportation, IT and distribution companies.

Founder of a successful consulting agency.

Vihtori Mallat
Blockchain Developer

Blockchain developer

5+ years experience and hands-on in software engineering.

  • — 6+ years of experience as software engineer
  • — 2+ years leading / managing software engineering teams
  • — Strong understanding of web technologies
  • — Expert in: Management processes, Scalability, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Ethereum, Blockchain, Machine Learning, iOS Development
Nazarov Egor
Lead Java Developer

Java developer with 5+ years experience and hands-on in software engineering.

  • — 5+ years of experience as software engineer
  • — 2+ years leading / managing software engineering teams
  • — Expert in: Bigdata, Machine learning
Renata Aripova
Project Manager

Project Manager

Specialist in strategic branding and PR. The main profile is the promotion of IT and science-intensive products. Worked on such projects as DevPocket, Bercut, Git in Sky, Startup Accelerator iDealMachine, international competition of business models StartUp Cup. In the Car Taxi project from 2016.

Nicholas Amoako
Frontend Developer

Front-end

Master of science degree in Supercomputing and Interdisciplinary research – ITMO University (National Research University)

Four years of professional experience in software development. Professional competency in .NET framework (2.0/3.5/4.0), ASP.NET, MCV, C#, Python, Java, Javascript, Visual Studio 2010/2013/2015, IIS ,SQL Server, etc. Rich exposure to System Development Life Cycle (SDLC), Strong Object Oriented concepts for software design and implementation. Have industrial Experience with Rhemasoft Corporation, VOA institute of Technology and Miller all. Front-End Developer in CarTaxi

Vivien Andzuana
QA engineer

QA engineer

Quality Assurance Engineer with experience in Test Automation. Created testing strategies for the Internet and mobile applications.

Graduated Saint-Petersburg State Polytecnical University

In the Car Taxi project from 2016.

Japheth Zoogah
International сommunity coordinator

International community coordinator

Software engineering student at ITMO university

Prince Ntim
International сommunity coordinator

International community coordinator

Supercomputer technologies and interdisciplinary research – ITMO University (National Research University)

Worked with the Research and Development Team of Justmoh Mining services L.t.d ,a subsidiary of Endeavour Mining (Canada) Has an extensive experience in international research on new projects,and developing report and data about market analysis and product development.

Yingyi Wu
International сommunity coordinator

International сommunity coordinator

Education: Undergraduate: Guangdong University of Foreign Studies (China), major: Russian language

Exchange: Odessa National University. I.I. Mechnikov (Ukraine)

Master: SZIU RANEPA (Russia)

Experience: interpreter during business forums and meetings between Russian and Chinese businessmen. In 2017 translated during a master class at the Imperial Academy of Arts and the The Vaganova Academy of Russian Ballet

Zachary Moller
Legal adviser

Legal adviser

Saint-Petersburg state university, legal faculty graduate. 4+ years practice in corporate law, intellectual property law, labor law. Main focus in CarTaxi - compliance with state and federal law, partner negotiations, legal liability assessment.

 
 
CarTaxi operational staff:
Partners coordination department: 10 employees
Corporate clients department: 7 employees
24/7 technical support: 5 employees
Marketing department (Rus): 5 employees
Accounting department: 3 employees

Advisory board

Rajesh Arora
Founder of special-purpose vehicles rental group of companies in India. Rajesh supports integration of IT technologies in real sector companies that work in transportation and logistics. Serial entrepreneur and venture investor with a number of exits. Education background: MBA, marketing/marketing management, finance.
Sergei Pushkin
Hyundai motor manufacturing rus, quality senior specialist
Olesya Milutina
Head of legal advising department, LLC Delovye Linii Group
Vladimir Pravdivyy
CEO, Sputnik (sputnik.ru)

Stay tuned!

San Antonio
22211 Ih-10 Suite #1206,
San Antonio, TX 78257
Saint Petersburg
49 Vyborgskaya embankment,
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Hong Kong
Hopewell Centre (合和中心)
183, Queen's Road East,
Wan Chai, Hong Kong
‎+12104299109 / +78007073350
E-mail: [email protected]
Media/PR: [email protected]
cartaxi24.ru
cartaxi24.com

CarTaxi © 2016-2017. All Rights Reserved.