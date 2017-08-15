a blockchain platform based on Ethereum, the first in its kind automated service for car towing. It brings together all tow trucks to one online network and provides for fast and safe transportation of vehicles at any time and from anywhere. You only have to download the mobile app. The project successfully launched in more than 20 cities.
For crypto-investors this is a chance to be the tokenholder of an up and running project set for explosive increase of market share.
More than 15 years in business, as well as in strategic consultation.
He worked in such companies as the International Consortium “SOLEV” (one of the top consulting company in the CIS) as the leading advisor in projects of creation and development of many large productions in the CIS, in “AFK Sistema” (the largest non-primary company in Russia) engaged in the creation of a unique Binnopharm complex.
Graduate of Saint-Petersburg State Polytechnic University with Master of science in Physics and Master of science in Economy.
Founder and co-founder of a range of companies in real sector. IT project CarTaxi- since 2016.
Software engineer, Team lead
Huge experienced in back-end and front-end development. Worked in companies MungunPro (a mobile application development company), Alfatel Plus (provider).
In the CarTaxi project from 2016 at all stages of development and team management
5+ years experience and hands-on in software engineering.
Java developer with 5+ years experience and hands-on in software engineering.
Specialist in strategic branding and PR. The main profile is the promotion of IT and science-intensive products. Worked on such projects as DevPocket, Bercut, Git in Sky, Startup Accelerator iDealMachine, international competition of business models StartUp Cup. In the Car Taxi project from 2016.
Master of science degree in Supercomputing and Interdisciplinary research – ITMO University (National Research University)
Four years of professional experience in software development. Professional competency in .NET framework (2.0/3.5/4.0), ASP.NET, MCV, C#, Python, Java, Javascript, Visual Studio 2010/2013/2015, IIS ,SQL Server, etc. Rich exposure to System Development Life Cycle (SDLC), Strong Object Oriented concepts for software design and implementation. Have industrial Experience with Rhemasoft Corporation, VOA institute of Technology and Miller all. Front-End Developer in CarTaxi
International community coordinator
Software engineering student at ITMO university
International community coordinator
Supercomputer technologies and interdisciplinary research – ITMO University (National Research University)
Worked with the Research and Development Team of Justmoh Mining services L.t.d ,a subsidiary of Endeavour Mining (Canada) Has an extensive experience in international research on new projects,and developing report and data about market analysis and product development.
International сommunity coordinator
Education: Undergraduate: Guangdong University of Foreign Studies (China), major: Russian language
Exchange: Odessa National University. I.I. Mechnikov (Ukraine)
Master: SZIU RANEPA (Russia)
Experience: interpreter during business forums and meetings between Russian and Chinese businessmen. In 2017 translated during a master class at the Imperial Academy of Arts and the The Vaganova Academy of Russian Ballet